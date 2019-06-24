FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- According to a new study, one side of the metro is more patriotic than the other.
In a landslide, Missouri loves America more than Kansas, WalletHub says.
The study names the "most patriotic states" in 2019, and Kansas ranked in the bottom half at 33rd. Missouri, however, cracked the top 10 at No. 9.
To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement.”
Missouri ranks in to the top half in both categories.
However, Kansas did score slightly better on “Military Engagement.”
The most patriotic states in the US may surprise you.
WalletHub says New Hampshire, Wyoming and Vermont bleed red, white and blue.
The three least patriotic states in America, according to the study, are California, New York and New Jersey.
The study also says "Red States" tend to be more patriotic than "Blue States." The states were determined by the 2016 election.
Click here for a look at the full study.
