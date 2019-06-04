KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patients and people who plan to grow their own medical marijuana plants, also known as caregivers, now have access to sample applications.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made those applications available Tuesday along with rules and instructions.
The patient application is two pages long and asks for basic information. The facility application however is five pages long and asks about the business in detail.
For patients, here’s how it works. You see a doctor, the doctor compares your condition to a list of ailments outlined by the state to see if the patient is a good candidate for medical marijuana use.
The doctor certifies the patient then the patient applies for a medical marijuana card through the state’s online registry.
“It’s great to talk to someone about it and they understand that I don’t want to do opioids. I’m in a tremendous amount of pain. It makes it so I can’t sleep, function, work or anything and I’m hoping to find a better way for my lifestyle,” Mary Stout, patient, said.
Doctor Kathy Trumbull works at Green Health Docs. She said she doesn’t diagnose patients, instead she reviews their medical history to see if medical marijuana would be good for them.
“I had someone that couldn’t understand why couldn’t you just diagnose us and I’m like how long do you think it took for your previous doctor to try other medications to prove that it wasn’t going to work? I’m like we would have to do all that first,” Trumbull said.
The chief communications officer for DHSS said the state has 30 days to reply, and if they don’t, applicants automatically get approval.
“My mother passed away from opioid addiction and it was something not pretty to see and I just wanted to do something different,” Stout said.
Facility license applications will be accepted August 3rd. The deadline for approval for those applications is December 31st.
