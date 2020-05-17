ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) – There has been breaking news on Sunday night in the case of Walter Barton, a Missouri man convicted of rape and murder.
The 8th Circuit Court overturned Barton’s stay of execution.
That means his execution moves ahead and will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Barton has always maintained his innocence in the case.
His legal team says the blood spatter evidence used to convict him was junk. They recently presented new information to jurors in his murder conviction. Four of them say new analysis would have made a difference in the jury room.
Barton has explained blood specks on his clothes happened when he rushed to the scene and found the body. Prosecutors say those blood specks were from the murder itself.
Barton’s supporters are now calling on Missouri Governor Mike Parson to grant a stay of execution.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. You can read the full court opinion below:
