CRAIG, MO (KCTV) -- Water is going down in many flooded cities giving some families a chance to see the damage done for the first time since water rushed in.
After levees were breached, many families could no longer reach their homes. Monday, volunteers helped them see just how much damage had been done.
In Craig, a car can only go so far because many city streets are still under water. Some waded into water to reach their homes but for many, that isn’t possible just yet.
“We didn’t know if water had gotten into our house yet or not. Thankfully, this gentleman over here, he took us out there in his airboat,” Bonita Haer, who visited her home by airboat, said.
Haer met Kevin Rosenbohm for the first time Monday and he gave her an airboat ride to her home off flooded Antler Road.
“That was awesome for him to do,” Haer expressed.
“You can drive on dry ground. You can drive over water. You can drive over trash. You can go anywhere with them as long as the prop will push you,” Rosenbohm, who is a member of the Nebraska Airboat Association, explained.
Rosenbohm and other members of the Nebraska Airboat Association recently returned from Fremont, Nebraska where they rescued pets and people.
“The current is coming up, you want out of that location. We’ve hauled everything from dogs to pigs whatever pets people may have,” Rosenbohm said.
They’ve hauled sandbags and medical supplies, but Monday’s mission was different because Kevin delivered peace of mind to Haer and her husband.
“We found out we don’t have water in our house. We are so thankful. We also had some cockatiels out here that I was very concerned about because they hadn’t been fed. We got to feed them, and they are doing fine,” Haer said.
“To watch what I did today, it was worth the effort to see them see their home was there. It’s sad when somebody may lose the whole thing,” Rosenbohm said. “There is so much devastation here. I’ve talked to so many people who have lost their homes.”
Members of the Nebraska Airboat Association will continue to go where help is needed.
