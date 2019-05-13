FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A man who became lost on an Alaska mountain trail has been safely located by searchers, authorities said.
Logan Holmer, 26, of Missouri, was among four hikers on Far Mountain Trail Thursday who were reported overdue, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Saturday.
Searchers located Holmer in good condition on a ridge around 4 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The Far Mountain Trail east of Chena Hot Springs is a short, steep walk of five miles (8 kilometers) roundtrip and an elevation change of 3,000 feet (914 meters), according to a travel book cited by the newspaper.
Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Wilderness Search and Rescue, Civil Air Patrol, Alaska State Park Rangers and PAWS search dog teams began searching for Holmer after he was reported missing.
The other three hikers in his party returned to the Chena Hot Springs Resort 61 miles (98 kilometers) east of Fairbanks, but Holmer remained missing until Saturday, police said.
Authorities did not provide details of when the three hikers returned or how they were separated from Holmer.
