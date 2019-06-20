PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 28-year-old man has been charged with one count of promoting child pornography.
Austin Pointer from Malden, Missouri, was arrested on Wednesday after investigators executed a search warrant at his residence on E. 2nd Street in Dearborn.
As a result of their search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.
Pointer was arrested and transported to the Platte County Jail.
He is currently being held without bond.
“The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children,” The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.