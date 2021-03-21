Jesse Huy

Jesse Huy

 Greene County Sheriff's Office

GREENE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Law enforcement in Greene County, MO are investigating after three adults were found dead inside a home on Saturday evening.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of North Farm Road 249.

A man told them that he had just killed his three family members.

After arriving around 7 p.m., authorities on scene discovered three bodies.

On Sunday, 50-year-old Jesse Hoy was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal acction. 

He's charged with murdering his spouse, Tonya Huy, and her parents, Ronald and Linda Koelher. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.