COLE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A 19-year-old in Cole County, MO., is accused of biting the head off a dead baby chicken.
The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Charles Slater has been placed under arrested and is in custody.
He has been charged with animal abuse.
Slater told police he committed the act following a dare.
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at Blair Oaks School.
