SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- A man in Springfield, MO. has been arrested in connection to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
Zachary Martin was arrested on Thursday afternoon by FBI special and members of the Springfield Police Department.
He faces charges of unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the Capitol building.
He was taken into custody without incident.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
