JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) - Officials with the Missouri Lottery said that even though nobody took home either huge jackpot from Mega Millions or Powerball, players around the state won more than $2 million last week.
A million-dollar Mega Millions ticket was sold in Branson, while a St. Louis player picked up a million playing Powerball.
In addition to those wins, two players won $50,000 and three won $10,000 prizes, including a player in Kansas City and another in Grain Valley.
“What an exciting weekend,” Missouri Lottery executive director May Scheve Reardon said in a release. “It’s been so much fun as these jackpots continue to grow, and we’re thrilled that players in Missouri are among the big winners so far.”
The $1.6 billion jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will set a new record for that game, and Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will offer the game’s third highest ever prize of $620 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.