JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri want to end a tax break for low-income senior citizens who live in rental housing.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Republican Sen. Wayne Wallingford is sponsoring a measure to make the so-called "circuit breaker" tax credit only available to homeowners during the 2019 tax year. The proposal would save the state about $52 million, marking the latest attempt by the GOP-led Legislature to limit benefits for the elderly and disabled.
Wallingford says Missouri can't afford the program under which an estimated 91,000 low-income seniors who rent qualify for an average credit of roughly $500.
Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed says she's been fighting opposition to the tax credit for a decade. Nasheed plans to end the legislation through a filibuster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.