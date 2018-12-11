FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - - If you plan to drive to see friends and family this holiday season you won’t break the bank and the pump.
People are seeing the lowest gas prices in all of 2018.
And experts say they are expected to stay law making this travel season a little more merry.
Gas has fallen to under $2 a gallon!
That is well below the national average and AAA is reporting Missouri has the cheapest gas prices in the country.
The National Average is $2.41 cents today.
People can expect the average to drop to around $2.40 by the end of the year due to cheaper crude oil prices.
That means prices could drop a bit more before the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.