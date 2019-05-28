KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The flooding and powerful storms have left many communities in Missouri and Kansas in need of help to recover, but that help has been delayed by a pair of congressmen.
A Disaster Relief Bill has support from Republicans and Democrats in Kansas and Missouri as rivers rise in both states, they're growing impatient.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is on a tour of the state celebrating beef production.
“We're promoting farming and agriculture in the state of Missouri,” Parson said.
It's a trip that's included meetings with farmers concerned about relentless flooding and other natural disasters.
“It's tough right now with flooding across Missouri and now the Mississippi is starting to rise,” Parson said.
To add to the frustration, a $19 billion disaster relief bill that passed with overwhelming senate support was stalled out by a single congressman for the second time in the last seven days.
“We gotta get something done on that. I'm confident they will get something done but it's frustrating looking in,” Parson said.
Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids expressed her frustration at an appearance in Overland Park.
“I think people are so tired of exactly that kind of political games,” Sharice Davids said. “People depend on government for basic functions and those basic functions include disaster relief.”
But she and Parsons both seemed confident that relief is coming soon.
“There are so many people on both sides of the aisle that want to get this done that I don't think a couple of people are going to hold it up,” Davids said.
“It's time to take care of people at home and especially people in Missouri,” Parson said.
Congress will have another chance to pass the bill on Thursday.
