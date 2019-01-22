MOBILE, AL (KCTV/ AP) -- NFL scouts, coaches and prospects have gathered for the Senior Bowl.
The game for top senior NFL prospects and junior graduates will feature local stars like Missouri's Drew Lock and Kansas State’s Dalton Risner.
The North and South teams have weigh-in Tuesday morning, followed by media day and separate practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
They'll have a week of practices and interviews with NFL teams trying to prove themselves on and off the field.
Quarterback Drew Lock will have plenty of competition along the gulf shore. He’ll be looked at with other top QB talent such as West Virginia's Will Grier and Duke's Daniel Jones.
Last year's group included No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and No. 7 selection Josh Allen at quarterback.
Lesser-known players are also trying to enhance their first-round chances. That group includes prolific pass rushers like Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson and Old Dominion's Oshane Ximines.
