JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV5.com/AP) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt supports a lawsuit against four battleground states over election integrity.
The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted that “Missouri is in the fight” and that he will “help lead the effort in support” of the filing.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who was previously the state’s attorney general, tweeted his support for Schmitt, writing “Good Work @ Eric_Schmitt!”
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt also requested the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.
“A month ago, Kansas asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated the U.S. Constitution by disregarding the plain requirements of that state’s statutory deadline governing mail-in ballots,” Schmidt said in a statement. “Our request remains pending at the high court, and the Texas filing yesterday presents to the Court the same important legal question.”
Some legal experts dismiss Paxton’s filing as the latest and perhaps longest legal shot since Election Day, and officials in the four states are sharply critical of Paxton.
