FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A recent study ranks Missouri and Kansas polar opposites in its ranking 2019's most fun states to visit.
With pure enjoyment in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time.
Missouri, who ranked 12th in the nation, was rated to have the 13th best entertainment and recreation and the 15th best night life.
Meanwhile, Kansas was far less impressive.
Kansas ranked in the bottom at 41st. The state was rated to have the 38th best entertainment and recreation and the 32nd best nightlife.
Wallethub also did another study on the most fun cities in America. They ranked Kansas City 53rd out of 182.
You can take a look at the full study here.
