BOONVILLE, MO (AP) -- State prison officials say a 49-year-old inmate is facing new charges after he allegedly persuaded a man outside of prison to throw a package of drugs over the wall of the Boonville Correctional Center.
Eric Conley was charged Monday with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently serving concurrent six-year sentences for felony drug convictions from Buchanan County.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Conley was heard discussing the plan during a monitored telephone call with a man who was on parole after serving part of a three-year sentence.
Department of Corrections investigator Brian Armer said in an affidavit that officers found the package near one of the prison's housing buildings May 11. It contained tobacco, 2.8 grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.
Online court records do not name an attorney for Conley.
