Coronavirus cases

Generic

 Generic

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday afternoon the new total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state: 2,291

That's an increase from the 2,113 total Missouri announced on Friday afternoon.

The state reports that 24 have died, an increase from the total of 19 on Friday.

Gov. Mike Parson will be speaking at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.