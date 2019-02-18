BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- While already facing 23 counts including 15 counts of animal abuse and 8 counts of animal neglect from a 2017 case, investigators say Jean Karolat hoarded dozens of animals again.
“They've been living on top of their own filth for we don't know how long,” Dr. Mark Wright, who is a Veterinarian, said.
41 dogs and cats lived in Bates County stacked on top of each other in crates filled with urine and feces before they were rescued last week by the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force.
“No surprise. No surprise. They told her you can’t have animals. That doesn’t last 24 hours. As soon as she is back here, she’s collecting animals from everywhere,” Allan Bopp, who is a neighbor of Karolat’s, voiced.
Since 2011, the Humane Society of Missouri has rescued nearly 200 animals from the same woman.
“We know of three times that she’s been raided,” Bopp stated.
“People who do this can't control themselves and the animals are the ones who suffer,” Wright said.
According to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, Jean J. Karolat was arrested on Valentine’s Day. She was booked on animal abuse and neglect charges stemming from the 2017 case.
“I feel bad for the animals,” Bopp expressed.
In December of 2017, rescuers took more than 100 cats and dogs from Karolat‘s property off County Road 1801 in rural Butler, Missouri. At the time, the conditions brought veteran animal rescuers to tears.
“41 years in animal welfare service and I will say this is the worst conditions I've ever seen," Debbie Hill, who is the Humane Society of Missouri Vice President, said.
This was an extreme house of horror.
In 2011, the Humane Society of Missouri rescued more than 50 dogs from Karolat. Neighbors hope something can stop her from hoarding yet again.
“That she gets the care she needs because the animals suffer,” Bopp said.
Rescuers took the animals to the Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis. Their goal is to get the most recent rescued animals treatment for dehydration, parasites and infections and available for adoption.
Because the investigation is ongoing, it’s unclear just how many charges could be added to this already long list. Neighbors hope something is done to make sure no more animals are living in conditions like this.
According to Bates County Sheriff’s Office, if any of the rescued animals are identified as a missing pet and owners can show proof of ownership, they will help get the animal returned to its owner.
For more information on how to adopt or donate, visit the Humane Society of Missouri’s website.
