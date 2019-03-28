JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- The Missouri House has passed a more than $29 billion state spending plan for the fiscal year beginning in July.
The Republican-led House on Thursday sent a budget package to the Senate that includes about $61 million more in core K-12 public school funding and roughly flat funding for higher education.
The House plan also includes $100 million in un-earmarked general revenue for roads and bridges.
Republicans touted the additional funding for education included in the proposal. Democrats argued that schools still need more money and laid blame on Republican-backed tax cuts.
Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz on Thursday said he wants to compromise with the House on a way to pay for transportation maintenance. But he says he still prefers borrowing money through bonding to fund bridge repairs.
