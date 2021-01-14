JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri House of Representatives has canceled next week's session due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo, Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann and other leadership members in the House issued a joint statement on Thursday evening.
"Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff and visitors by canceling session next week," the statement reads. "Our goal is to return to work the following week."
There's no word yet if the Missouri Senate will follow.
KCTV5 has made inquiries into how many COVID-19 cases have been reported at the statehouse. No number has been given.
