COLUMBIA, MO (AP) — Missouri has hired former Texas Tech defensive coordinator David Gibbs as an assistant coach.
Gibbs spent the last four seasons in Lubbock and the Red Raiders in 2017 led the Big 12 and ranked sixth nationally with 29 forced turnovers. From 2013-17, Gibbs' defenses at Tech and Houston forced a combined 140 turnovers, which was tied for most in the nation during the span.
Gibbs, a former defensive back at Colorado, also was defensive coordinator at Minnesota and Auburn and an NFL assistant in Denver, Kansas City and Houston.
Missouri coach Barry Odom also promoted Garrick McGee to full-time assistant coach on offense. The former UAB head coach has previous stints at Illinois, Northwestern, Arkansas and Louisville.
