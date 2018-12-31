CAMERON, MO (KCTV) – Missouri Highway Patrol has closed a portion of Southbound I-35 just north of Cameron after a deadly crash.
The crash occurred after 8 a.m.
Only one person was killed.
Police say drives need to use Highway 69.
