HARRISONVILLE, MO. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol said that someone 'suspiciously fell' from a vehicle on I-49 just north of Harrisonville, MO on Friday morning.
The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted out some details of the incident on Saturday.
Authorities said it happened at 11:20 a.m. on Friday on northbound I-49 at MM 162.
The individual suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was unable to describe how the incident happened.
The Highway Patrol also tweeted out video of an orange vehicle that was seen "immediately after the person fell onto the highway."
Call Troop A at 816-622-0800 if you have any information.
On 3/12/21 around 11:20am, a person suspiciously fell from a moving car along northbound I-49 just north of Harrisonville (162mile marker). The person received minor injuries but was unable to describe how the incident occurred.Tpr D. Bradshaw needs your help identifying..(1/2)— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 13, 2021
...a vehicle that was seen immediately after the person fell onto the highway. A witness captured this vehicle on video. If you recognize the vehicle / have info for us, please contact Troop A at 816-622-0800 and leave a message for Tpr D. Bradshaw. pic.twitter.com/zSQxJiNeQh— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 13, 2021
