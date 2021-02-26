The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued state-wide endangered person advisory for a man and two children. Darrell Peak (40), Kaiden Peak (4) and Mayson Peak (3) were last seen in Pleasant Hope, MO.
The man suffers from depression and has made suicidal statements in the past.
Call police if you see them.
More information from the Missouri Highway Patrol:
Darrell Peak, is a white, male, age 40, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, last seen a wearing black t-shirt with a large white logo, gray hooded sweatshirt with "kum n go" on the front, and black carpenter jeans.
Kaiden Peak, is a white, male, age 4, 3 feet 4 inches tall, 38 lbs, white hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt with blue sleeves, jeans and boots.
Mayson Peak, is a white, male, age 3, 3 feet tall, 39 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, last seen wearing a gray shirt with "Mama Knows Best" on the front, jogging pants and tan work boots.
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:
The subjects left the above residence and were last seen on foot on US 65 approximately 1 mile north of Warsaw between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM on 02/25/21. Darrell Peak suffers from depression and has made suicidal statements in the past.
Anyone seeing the missing persons, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 417-829-6235.
