JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- As we quickly approach the Fourth of July, many will be hitting the water and that’s why local law enforcement wants to make sure people can enjoy the water safely.
“Every year in Missouri, we have roughly 50 boating water related deaths, a high percentage of them are related to alcohol,” said Sergeant David Campbell of the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A. “We have a lot of common boating violations we look for like people sitting up on the edges somewhere on the boat where they can fall, out operating too close to other boats."
All common violations that could be dangerous.
Based on the MSHP site, since June 11th, there have been 50 boat and drowning incidents in Missouri, including a deadly incident on Smithville lake about two weeks ago.
“We recommend anybody that gets in the lake or the river should be wearing a life jacket. There is no reason not to,” says Campbell.
This becomes even more important as several metro pools remain closed for maintenance or pandemic reasons. Those hoping for a similar cool down need to be careful.
“Swimming pools have clear water, so if somebody is in trouble, they are a lot more visible in a lake or river. Somebody submerged nobody knows where they are,” says Campbell.
Officials say with a lot of the rain we’ve been dealing with over the last few days, it’s changing the condition of the water.
“It will put a lot of swimming areas under water completely so some lakes that have a swim beach, the beach will be completely gone. So then people swim in other non-designated areas where nobody knows the depth nobody knows the bottom conditions,” says Campbell.
As for boats, the rain can also put the docks underwater.
Authorities say in most lakes around the metro even on holidays there will be only one or two patrol boats, so that’s why it’s crucial that people have fun but act responsibly this holiday weekend.
