KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A recent study suggests that Missouri may have one of the worst drug problems in the country while Kansas is significantly better.
The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the "States with the Biggest Drug Problems in 2019."
The study compares all 50 states and Washington in terms of 22 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.
According to the study, Missouri has the third worst drug problem in the country.
The study says Missouri sees more drug related arrests than anyone in the country. The study also says Missouri has the 17th most people per capita in the rehabilitation or struggling with drug related health issues. The Show Me State also holds the 18th ranking for drug users and addicts.
Kansas on the other hand is far different story. According to the study Kansas ranks in the bottom half (lower being better) all drug related areas of study except for opioid pain reliever prescriptions per capita. The Sunflower State, WalletHub says, has the fourth best ranking in the country.
The study also notes other some information. While Kansas and Missouri may have drastic differences in scores, Red States have less of a drug problem than Blue States. States were designated based on how they voted in the 2016 election.
The study gave Washington D.C. the biggest drug problem in the country ranking while Minnesota sits at the bottom. Most Great Plain States received favorable rankings.
