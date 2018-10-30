JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill to allow high schoolers to apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical art credits needed for graduation.
Parson signed the bill Tuesday. It takes effect in Dec. 18.
The legislation also calls for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to roll out an online course intended to boost career awareness for science, technology, engineering and mathematics professions.
Lawmakers passed a similar bill during their annual legislative session that ended in May. But Parson vetoed it, saying the bidding criteria appeared to apply to only one company.
Lawmakers revised the bill during a special session in September in an attempt to open bidding for the online course up to more businesses.
