JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced he had appointed Governor Mike Parson to the Council of Governors.
The council is a panel of U.S. governors who advise the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council on issues related to the National Guard and national defense, U.S. homeland security, civil support missions, and disaster response.
“I appreciate President Trump’s appointment to the Council of Governors to help build and strengthen the partnership between the federal and state governments. We look forward to finding solutions to better protect our nation from threats around the globe and to ensure effective response to natural disasters and emergencies at home,” Governor Parson said. “The Council plays an important role in providing bipartisan advice from the states to the White House on these vital matters, including how we most effectively can utilize the National Guard around the globe and across the nation.”
The Council of Governors was established in 2010 as a bipartisan panel of 10 governors from around the nation.
