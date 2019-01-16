JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is set to give his first State of the State address since taking office after his predecessor resigned.
The Republican on Wednesday will outline his top policy priorities and propose a spending plan for Missouri's roughly $28 billion budget.
Parson was serving as lieutenant governor this time last year. He assumed the governorship in June after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.
Parson has worked to strike a markedly different tone than Greitens, who openly fought with fellow Republican lawmakers.
Parson's priorities for the 2019 legislative session include enacting a law to allow the state to collect tax revenue from out-of-state online retailers who sell things to Missourians.
