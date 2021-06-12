LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed the Second Amendment Preservation Act into law.
Parson signed House Bill 85 on Saturday afternoon at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit.
“Throughout my law enforcement career and now as Governor of the state of Missouri, I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights,” Parson said. “This legislation today draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.”
Proponents of the bill say it will protect Missourians from federal gun laws. Officers and police departments could also be sued and fined if they "knowingly enforce" the gun laws.
Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade issued this statement on Parson signing the bill:
“House Bill 85 is a radical, dangerous and obviously unconstitutional attempt to declare that Missouri will refuse to follow federal gun laws. When people are looking for real solutions on crime, policing and public safety, Governor Parson and the Republican legislature have instead chosen to preserve Missouri’s growing reputation for extremist and dangerous laws. The new law even allows criminals who violate federal gun law to sue our local law enforcement officers for a minimum $50,000 fine if they in any way assist with federal investigations."
