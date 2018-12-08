Missouri deputy injured in crash

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- A Camden County Sheriff's deputy was injured near Columbia, Missouri following a crash near Route MM near Horseshoe Bend Parkway.
A Missouri Highway Patrol report says the wreck happened at 5:37 p.m. on Friday.
Deputy Casey Marks was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
The highway patrol report states the deputy's vehicle was on an emergency run when the second vehicle attempted a left turn from the right shoulder. The deputy's vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
