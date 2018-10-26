JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Mental Health is in the process of notifying 8,848 individuals that their personal information was disclosed by a previous private contractor of the state.
“Upon discovery,” the release said, “the Department took immediate steps to secure the information. No medical or financial information was disclosed.”
They said they do not have any reason to believe the information was read or used by anyone intending to do harm.
The Department was notified on August 31, 2018 about a consumer list that was not password-protected by a previous private contractor. It was stored on March 17, 2018. The list contained first and last names, addresses, birthdates, department client numbers, and Social Security numbers.
Due to federal and state privacy laws, the department is mailing written notices to individuals whose information was affected.
Individuals who receive a notification from the Department may address concerns by emailing privacyofficer@dmh.mo.gov or calling toll-free 1-855-270-4430.
