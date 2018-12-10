Missouri Florida Football

Missouri offensive lineman Jonah Dubinski (67), linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. (22), linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and defensive lineman Tre Williams (93) leave the field after warmups before an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. 

 (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -- Missouri defensive end Tre Williams has been arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic assault and suspended by the team.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 21-year-old redshirt sophomore was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday at his off-campus home. He was released on $4,500 bond a short time later. The Boone County prosecutor's office said Monday that no charges have been filed.

No details about the alleged crime have been released. Williams does not have a listed phone number. Coach Barry Odom said in a statement that Williams has been suspended from all team activities.

Williams started six games for the Tigers (8-4), who play Oklahoma State (6-6) in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. He has 20 tackles and is third on the team with 2.5 sacks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.