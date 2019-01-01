PLATTSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- Plattsburg police and Lathrop police responded to a one-vehicle crash Monday night where one was seriously injured.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, a 2005 Chevy Malibu was driving westbound on Highway 116 traveling too fast for conditions. The car flew off the right side of the road while the driver over-corrected causing the car to then go off the left side of the road. The car hit a ditch and then overturned. The car did come to a rest on its wheels.
A 14-year-old boy named Quintin Allen, of Trimble, was seriously injured in the crash. Neither he, nor the 18-year-old driver, were wearing seat belts, according to reports.
Allen was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
