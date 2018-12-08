LEADWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- A Missouri couple faces seven counts each of endangering the welfare of a child after police found their seven kids living in absolute squalor.
Police in Leadwood, Missouri, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis, say two of the children were found wandering outside in the cold Friday.
They said they were lost and didn't know which house theirs was because they had never seen it from the outside.
When officers arrived, they found the house covered in human feces.
Neighbors say they had no idea.
"Absolute disgust. How could somebody live like that," questioned Sara Abney, Neighbor.
"She stayed in the house all the time too. He went to the stores and got groceries and the kids helped pack it in and pack it out," voiced Mike Lewis, Neighbor.
39-year old Robert Hillhouse and 35-year old Kristina Hillhouse were arrested.
The kids range in age from four months to 10-years-old.
They have all been taken into state custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.