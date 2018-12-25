KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Inside the Royal Liquors near Interstate - 435 and State Line Road it’s full of holiday … spirits.
“Everyone is in good spirits and happy and it’s not bad being at work,” says General Manager Allan Hagedorn.
It is one of the few days where Missouri liquor stores don’t have to compete with Kansas for sales. Liquor sales in the sunflower state stop on major holidays.
“Our three busiest days right now are Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter,” Hagedorn said. “I’ve had so many people thank us for being open.”
The store opened in the 80’s and Hagedorn says they’ve only closed for flood or fire. He says on the holidays they do a lot of small sales that add up.
The south Kansas City institution could take in around $60,000 in sales over Christmas.
“It just makes it that much easier for people to stop by and restock,” Hagedorn said.
The store will be open until 1 a.m.
