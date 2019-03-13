KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Big 12 games are of passionate interest to fans of the ten teams involved. But in the near future, more people may have a stake in these tournament games. The state of Missouri is considering legalizing betting on college basketball and other sports.
If you live in Missouri, you may be able to bet on sports legally very soon. After a decision by the United States Supreme Court last year, lawmakers in Missouri are making moves to get gambling off the boats and in to your hands.
There are four bills working their way through the statehouse and one could let you bet using an app on your phone.
Right now, you can use apps like Draft Kings or Fan Duel but none of that money stays in the state.
With so much legislation and with the Big 12 tournament in town, KCTV5 wanted to know what you thought.
“If you want to bet for a sport thing, go for it,” Brent McCall, who is a college student, said.
McCall said he likes that one house bill would put a 6.25% tax on gambling, sending that money to schools.
“Sports betting, I think it’s great,” Blane Hunter, who agrees with legalizing sports betting, said. “And, it currently is going on illegally, or off shore. So you might as well benefit from it and bring money back to the local community.”
If any of these bills make it to the governor’s desk, they will impact teams like the Royals.
The Royals told KCTV5, “House Bill 119 is the only legislation that clears the high bar our fans, our sport, and our state deserve.”
But there is a side to gambling that has one national group concerned. The National Council on Problem Gambling said Missouri is not doing enough to help people with gambling problems already.
They said adding access to sports gambling in casinos or on phones would be detrimental to people with addictions.
The council told KCTV5, “It is likely that the expansion of legalized gambling in Missouri will likely increase gambling participation and simultaneously problems.”
Kansas is also thinking about legalizing sports betting. Five bills are working their way through the statehouse in Topeka.
