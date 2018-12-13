KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The four daughters and the mother of a Missouri man who was shot and killed by a police officer after the man suffered an epileptic seizure, has reached a million-dollar settlement in his death.
The shooting happened nearly three years ago in Republic, Missouri near Springfield, but the settlement agreement happened Thursday in Kansas City.
The family told KCTV5 they just wanted an explanation about what happened to their father and son, not a lawsuit.
On Thursday, they feel the truth came out.
The heartbroken family of Destry Meikle, are still relieving the loss of a son and father of four daughters under the age of 25.
One of his daughters was overwhelmed with grief as she spoke about her dad.
“He was like the kindness man that you could...I’m sorry…,” exclaimed Steveanna Meikle, daughter of Destry.
“[It is] Very hard, because I remember him telling me he wanted a boy and he got four girls. When I found out I was pregnant, I found out I was having a boy and I remember looking up and being like really, really,” voiced Ashley Tiffany, daughter of Destry.
The 48-year-old’s family says he was kind, sweet, gentle and a devoted Mormon who was wrongfully shot and killed by a Republic, Missouri police officer.
His family says he had a seizure while driving, and that caused him to crash into a garage.
The officer who responded, shot him several times after he claimed Meikle tried to run him over.
On the steps of the federal court house, the family’s attorney says they’ve agreed on a settlement of $1.2 million with the city of Republic and the officer who fired the fatal shots.
“These girls are going to graduate college, get married, have children and the only constant there, is they won’t have their dad there with them,” said Jermaine Wooten, family attorney.
“The very last words that he spoke were on tape and he said, “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to hurt anyone, I had a seizure.” He thought he hurt someone else. So, I hear those words in my mind often,” voiced Mavis Meikle, mother of Destry.
No criminal charges were filed against the officer, but he is no longer with the Republic police department.
KCTV5 reached out to the city, they will comment after approval from their attorneys.
