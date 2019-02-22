KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Vehicle inspections could be a thing of the past for Missouri drivers, as some lawmakers want to do away with the requirement.
At Sallas Auto Repair, they check parts around the wheel and tires. They even check the car for leaks. However, if Missouri lawmakers eliminate inspections, it could make you less safe on the road.
“From what we see, it is a safety issue,” Nick Sallas said. “Our main concern is to keep the customers safe.”
Sallas owns the repair shop. He said they pass about 70 percent of the cars that come in for inspections and that they’ve helped prevent cars in bad shape from hitting the road.
“A lady, one time, the tie rod that controls her steering was bad and she didn’t know it,” Todd Roland said. “When we looked at it in an inspection, it was about ready to fall off were she would have lost her steering.”
Members of the house initially approved a bill Wednesday, which would end the need for vehicle inspections every one to two years. It only affects non-commercial vehicles.
“This is going to be quite an argument for this law, whatever happens,” Roland said.
What about what drivers think?
“It’s inconvenient to have to go do it, but I think it’s important,” Helen Ransom said.
“It’s more about all the drivers on the road,” Deron Riddle said. “Like, everybody drives safe and wear their seatbelts and make sure their cars are running properly on the roads. It should be safe out there for everyone.”
The proposal still has to pass another hurdle in the house before it moves. Also, the plan still needs final approval before it can go to the Missouri senate.
Ransom hopes lawmakers consider drivers’ safety before they decide.
“It’s important to keep the safety of the majority of the people on the road in the forefront of their mind,” she said.
