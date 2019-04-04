KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri is now offering drivers licenses and ID’s that comply with the stricter federal requirements under the REAL ID Act.
Missouri is one of the last states in the country to comply and has even been granted extensions.
Beginning October 2020, if you don’t have a Missouri REAL ID, then you can’t board a plane.
That includes domestic and international travel.
Congress passed the REAL ID law in the after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to increase security and tamp down fraud.
Those without REAL ID-compliant identification can show other forms, like a military ID, passport or green card to fly.
Non-compliant driver's licenses can still be used to drive.
To get a REAL ID, resident will need a birth certificate, social security number, two acceptable documents verifying their Missouri address, and additional documents may be required if their name is different than it appears on their identity or birth certificate.
According to Travel Agent, Kathy Sudeikis, asking clients whether they have gotten a REAL ID has become part of their regular process.
“You don’t want to have to leave this and have someone mention it to you two days before you are trying to travel and those kinds of things. Which is why on the travel agency side, we’ll be proactively asking you if you’ve secured a REAL ID if you’re a Missouri resident,” Sudekis said.
