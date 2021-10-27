KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will file a lawsuit concerning the coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors and 'federally contracted employees.'
“My Office has been a national leader in pushing back on federal overreach and mask mandates, stopping power hungry bureaucrats in their tracks," Schmitt said in a statement. "The Biden Administration is seeking to use the full weight of the federal government to force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations. This is blatant, frightening federal overreach. My Office will file a lawsuit to halt this mandate on federal contractors by the end of the week, and stand ready, willing, and able to file suit against the employer vaccine mandate when OSHA publishes their forthcoming rule.”
Schmitt said the lawsuit will be filed by the end of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.