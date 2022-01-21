KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KMOV) --- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued several school districts over mask mandates in both the Kansas City and St. Louis area.
Suits have been filed against the following districts:
- Hickman Mills
- Grandview
- Warrensburg
- Center
- Independence
- Raytown
- North Kansas City
- Kansas City
- Liberty
- Lee's Summit
- Park Hill
In the lawsuits, Schmitt contends that school districts do not have the authority under state law to issue such mandates, and also say the theory that mandating masks in schools prevents the spread of COVID-19 “has no empirical or rational basis and rejects basic principles of sound public health decision making, medical science, and statistical analysis."
Before the lawsuits were filed, Schmitt said his office would sue districts with mask mandates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.