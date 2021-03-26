kenniyah mccain.jpg

Kenniyah McCain, 15, was taken by two men from a bus stop in Charleston, Missouri Friday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

CHARLESTON, MO (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been activated for a 15-year-old girl taken from a bus stop in Charleston, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert after Kenniyah McCain was reportedly taken from a bus stop at South Sixth Street and Commercial Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Troopers said two black men in dark colored clothing driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban took McCain, who was wearing blue pajama bottoms and an unknown shirt. 

Charleston is located about 380 miles south-east of Kansas City in Mississippi County.

Anyone with information regarding the Amber Alert is urged to call police at 911 or 573-683-3737. 

