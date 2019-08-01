SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has launched an investigation into Missouri State University’s Office of University Safety for allegedly enforcing a parking ticket quota.
“The Attorney General’s Office learned through whistleblowers that officials in Missouri State University’s Office of University Safety allegedly encouraged officers to write an increasing amount of parking tickets, satisfying quotas of parking tickets, in order to increase funding for the department and University,” said a release from the AG.
“Students attending Missouri State University already have enough financial burden between tuition, books, boarding, and more – overzealously ticketing on campus only subjects students to more financial struggles,” said Schmitt.
“Missourians – especially students – shouldn’t be used solely as ATMs to drive revenue for public institutions,” he said. “The safety of students at the University must be the number one priority for the Office of University Safety, not the number of tickets that are written. When we see violations of Senate Bill 5, which guards against taxation by citation, we will investigate and, where appropriate, take action and enforce the law. We look forward to working with Missouri State University and the Office of University Safety to solve the issue quickly and fairly.”
“In addition, the University appears to have established ticket quotas, monitoring the number of tickets its offices issue on a daily basis,” the release from the AG said. “Reports are that safety officers were told to ‘step up’ their ticket counts. One supervisor appears to have told officers to ‘show people what we are made of.’”
