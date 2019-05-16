JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is a huge focus on the abortion bill in Missouri and that means other issues are now on the back burner.
The last day of the session is tomorrow and that means it's crunch time.
The senate spent 48 hours on the abortion bill. Now, it's the house's turn.
There are some major issues lawmakers say really need to be discussed, but they are running out of time.
Sports betting is tabled right now. No one expects that to be resolved.
The other big issue that affects almost all of us is roads and bridges, many of which are in desperate need of repair.
"We could be focusing on how to pay for roads and bridges,” said Representative Greg Razor.
There’s something else that may or may not be discussed this session: the opioid crisis.
Right now, Missouri is ranked the third worst state for illicit drug use. We are ranked that because there is no prescription drug monitoring program.
Missouri is the only state like that and there's a good chance things will remain that way.
