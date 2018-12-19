MISSON, KS (KCTV) -- A new ordinance aimed at protecting all residents from discrimination based on who they are or who they love will go before the Mission City Council.
This will include protections specifically for people in the LGBTQ community.
It’s been somewhat controversial to pass in neighboring cities.
People in the LGBTQ community could face discrimination while shopping at area businesses, at work and even while they are looking for a place to live.
The new ordinance would protect Mission residents. Business owners think this is a good idea, writing a letter to city council.
In the letter, five different business owners agree that Mission should join their neighbors such as Roeland Park, Kansas City, KS and most recently Prairie Village in passing a non-discrimination ordinance.
Right now, there is a gap in state and federal discrimination laws that could have a negative impact on people in the LGBTQ community.
And because there’s no legal protection residents also don’t have a way to address concerns or issues if they do come up.
“Currently because it’s not a protected class there is no avenue to be making a complaint so there would be no reason why the city would have been hearing about anything,” Councilwoman Sollie Flora said.
Flora says the people against it are citing religious freedom concerns.
The meeting is at Mission’s City Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
