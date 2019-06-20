MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Rock Creek is a stream that’s frustrated people in Mission for years.
As more and more water flows through Rock Creek, it’s eroded away at some of the surrounding homes and parking lots.
Now, hope might be in sight for those living near the water.
It seems to happen after every big rain, but Vivlyn Wright said the weather isn't the only reason it happens.
“The water gets this high up in the yard,” she said. “The sides of the creek erode, and all the trees and branches fall in and it makes a dam.”
KCTV5 News last spoke to Wright and her daughter more than two years ago when a fallen tree caused a series of issues in her backyard. Since then, rapid erosion along Rock Creek has caused other problems, chipping away at parking lots in Mission and sending more debris downstream to Wright's house in Fairway.
“It's miserable because you can't do anything just because it rained,” she said.
Now, a new project could change that. City Administrator Laura Smith said that the city council approved a design this week for repairs along the creek, including sewers and storm drains.
“The city has been looking at Rock Creek for the better part of 10 years,” Smith said. “It's a $5 million project, so not insignificant for the city.”
The project will put a rock wall on either side of the creek, which should lower erosion and keep debris from washing downstream.
“When you work with residents, you can find a creative solution that benefits everyone,” Smith said.
Part of the funding for the project will come from a neighborhood where the creek threatened a parking lot with possible foundation problems. The rest will come from existing city funds and bonds.
“I hope they fix this area through here,” Wright said.
Wright believes the project will improve the flow in her neck of the woods. She hopes other cities along the creek will follow suit.
