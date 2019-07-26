BRAYMER, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are now classifying the case of two brothers who went missing in Missouri as a death investigation and a Braymer man has been charged with tampering with their rental truck.
The police also said on Friday that a suspect was in custody in connection with the case, but they would not identify who that individual is.
The search for the brothers has been going on since Sunday in both Clinton and Caldwell Counties.
Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, were in Missouri for their cattle business. Nicholas' wife Lisa Diemel said her husband and his brother were going to someone's house to look at calves on Sunday.
Their friends and family subsequently became unable to get a hold of them and they missed their flight back home to Wisconsin. What was then a missing persons investigation was opened.
The rental car they were in was found abandoned in a commuter parking lot in Holt on Monday with the key in the ignition.
Now, on Friday, a Braymer man has been charged with tampering with that vehicle.
Garland Joseph Nelson, 25, is facing one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
According to the charging documents, Nelson admitted to police on Tuesday that he had driven the brothers’ rental truck.
He drove it from a residence on SE Catawba Road, where he is known to conduct his farm operations from, and parked it in the commuter lot at I-35 and Highway PP.
Police then received a fax from the rental company that said Nicholas Diemel was the only person authorized to drive the rental truck.
The police had been comping through the pasture at that residence on SE Catawba Road for quite some time. They narrowed their search on Friday afternoon, focusing on digging in part of the pasture near a burn or brush pile.
Nelson has previously served two years in prison for a 2015 cattle fraud charge. The Diemel brothers were not victims in that case. Family and friends said they couldn’t tell if they had contracts with that specific farm currently.
It's not yet confirmed exactly why Nelson was meeting with the brothers.
People are holding a vigil for the brothers at a local school on Friday night.
