KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Monday, police sent out a missing person alert asking for help to find Tristen Doty. At the time, Doty was last seen near 29th and State in Kansas City, Kansas around 7:30 p.m.
A KCATA bus operator first noticed Doty around 9:15 p.m. Monday night on a bus near Blue Ridge Crossing in Kansas City, Missouri, which is about 15 miles away from his last known location.
“He stood out. He didn’t look very old,” Jose C. Hernandez, KCATA Bus Operator, said.
The young passenger looked around and seemed unsure of where he needed to get off the bus.
“I looked up and he was still on the bus,” Hernandez said.
With decades of experience driving for the KCATA, Hernandez knew something wasn’t right.
“Just a little disoriented and needed some help, so that’s what we got him,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez asked the teen where he was headed. Doty said he was trying to get to his foster family in Kansas. Hernandez called his supervisor and police.
“All he could tell the officer was her [his foster mom] first name. He asked him if he had an address? Where did he live? He gave an address that was a CVS,” Hernandez said.
Kansas City, Kansas police who were investigating the missing person report made sure Doty was safe.
“The average person probably wouldn’t know,” Hernandez said.
As a father to a son with autism himself, Hernandez is thankful he was there to notice someone in need.
“I’m glad we could help this young man,” Hernandez said.
According to Autism Speaks, a recently published study found wandering by children with autism is common, can be dangerous and put tremendous stress on families.
